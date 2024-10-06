Watch CBS News
3 rescued in North Highlands early-morning duplex fire

By Carlos Castañeda

CBS Sacramento

Firefighters rescued three people from an early-morning fire at their duplex in North Highlands, fire officials said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said crews arrived just before 5 a.m. to the 4500 block of Bomark Way and found the duplex with heavy flames coming out of the building's attic.

Firefighters searched both units of the duplex and evacuated three people who had been asleep at the time of the fire, Metro Fire said. The fire's embers were flying onto other structures and vegetation, but crews were able to limit the fire to the building.

Metro Fire said after the fire was put out it was discovered the building did not have working smoke alarms.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation. 

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

