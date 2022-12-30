Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck twice in North Highlands fatal hit-and-run

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in North Highlands
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in North Highlands 00:26

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the North Highlands area Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said a man was walking in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Auburn Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle. Moments after that collision, a second vehicle ran over the man as he was down in the roadway.

Investigators said the first driver was cooperating with officers but the second driver fled the scene.

The second driver's vehicle was only described as a silver SUV of an unknown make and model.

The CHP said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation. The driver who stayed on the scene is not suspected of a DUI.

