Placer County deputies uncover hidden camera allegedly used to case home

Deputies are investigating after a well-hidden surveillance camera was uncovered outside a North Auburn home.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the discovery may be connected to a series of high-dollar home burglaries reported across the county in recent years.

According to deputies, the camera was found back on Dec. 19 while they were following up on a recent investigation.

Notably, deputies say the camera was dressed up with fake leaves so that it could blend into some bushes. It was also powered by a battery pack, allowing it to stay in place for a long time.

Exactly how long the camera was in place is under investigation, but the sheriff's office noted that they believe they found the device before any crime could happen.

Detectives also noted that it's the first time in Placer County they've discovered such a device believed to be used for casing a burglary.

Placer County has been investigating a number of residential burglaries in recent years that have resulted in five- and six-figure losses. Detectives say those burglaries – which have targeted Granite Bay, Loomis and Roseville – are allegedly linked to South American Theft Groups, who have been known to use extensive surveillance tactics like hidden cameras before striking.