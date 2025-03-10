Dozens of cows now grazing at Hidden Falls Regional Park to mitigate wildfire risks

AUBURN – People heading out to enjoy the Hidden Falls Regional Park in Placer County may have to share the trails with some rather large, hungry but friendly guests over the next few weeks.

Placer County officials announced last week that a few dozen cattle are now at the park.

The about 100 cows will be grazing as part of land management efforts, officials say.

"Not only does it help reduce the risk of wildfires, but it also promotes a diverse ecosystem and keeps the park's grasslands healthy," said Placer County Parks Administrator Erika Seward in a statement. "We encourage visitors to enjoy the park responsibly and respect the cattle as they do their important work."

Mooove over. County of Placer

Visitors to the park are being told to be aware of the cattle and respect them. Dogs should be kept on a leash so they don't chase the cows, officials say, and gates should be latched properly so the animals stay where they should be.

If a cow does end up blocking a path, officials urge people to approach slowly and speak in a normal tone. That should be enough to get animals to move out of the way – but if the cows don't move, visitors are urged to give them a wide berth and walk around them.

Many local agencies have been turning to farm animals as a way to mitigate fire risks, with the animals chowing down on what otherwise may be fuel for wildfires once the dry season comes around.

Visiting Hidden Falls Regional Park requires a reservation on weekend days. A number of other days where high usage is expected also require reservations.