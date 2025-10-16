Nonprofit, Grocery Outlet step up to help Beale Air Force Base members amid government shutdown

A nonprofit dedicated to supporting Beale Air Force Base is stepping up to help during the federal government shutdown.

"There's been a lot of uncertainty for these families out at Beale," said Sami Nall, chair of Beale Military Liaison Council.

Beale Military Liaison Council (BMLC) is dedicated to serving those who serve. With the government shutdown, they decided it was time to step in.

"There's just uncertainty of where they're going to get their paycheck, so we felt that maybe if grocery stores, which are a huge budget item for many families, could give back and just give them a small percentage off," Nall said. "Hopefully that will alleviate the uncertainty and they'll be able to sleep better at night and still be ready for work."

On Monday, the nonprofit put out a call to action to local grocery stores, asking them to offer discounts for military members, DoD civilians and their families during the shutdown.

"President Trump did pay our troops on Oct. 15, yesterday. They did get a paycheck. But we aren't sure when that next paycheck will happen, if it will happen. And for our civilian members employed by Beale, they didn't get paid," said Nall.

More than 11,000 people are connected directly to Beale Air Force Base.

"Our airman live in Yuba, Sutter, Nevada, Placer and Sacramento, and so we tried to reach a wide range of grocery stores," said Nall. "So far, we have heard back from our local grocery store, Grocery Outlet."

"We didn't even second-guess. We just said this is what we do. This was just really simple. They're our neighbors, they're people who work within our community, shop within our community. It just made sense," said Yuba City Grocery Outlet store owner Jeremy Delay.

The family-owned Grocery Outlet in Yuba City was the first to step up.

"Until the shutdown is over, they can come in, show their badge any kind of credentials that proves they're active or being impacted by the shutdown and we'll give them 10% off their shopping in the store," said Delay.

"I think that's a wonderful thing they're doing to give back to our troops and the people that serve this country," said shopper Tiffany Moore. "Yuba City is a wonderful town. It's a great place to raise families and it's great for military families."

BMLC hopes to keep the momentum going, but for now, they're thrilled a local store wants to be part of the effort.

"The fact that Yuba City Grocery Outlet was the first to step up showed us that our community cares. It shows team Beale that we are here and we have their back, so it's incredible for them to be the first and it's in our own home," said Nall.

BMLC has no shortage of ideas on ways to help if the shutdown continues. They said their next plan is a diaper drive.