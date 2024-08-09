Jumping into American River at Clay Banks now prohibited after multiple drownings

RANCHO CORDOVA – Clay Banks is a popular area for jumping into the water on hot days in the Sacramento area but starting Friday, that's no longer allowed.

Sacramento County Regional Parks unveiled new signs that read "Diving or jumping into the river is prohibited." That's because, according to Sacramento County, there have already been four drownings there this summer.

"It's not a good area to swim in, you're better off in your pool. Because you got so many currents that are undercurrents in the river," said Rancho Cordova resident Guy Anderson.

The water may look inviting on a hot day, but strong currents at the clay banks at the El Manto River access have already claimed the lives of four people this summer.

"Kinda one of the common themes is folks are jumping off the banks, getting deep into the water and then, while down much deeper than you would be if you were just swimming, they're experiencing distress due to the undertow," said chief ranger for Sacramento County Regional Parks Leonard Orman.

County workers installing the signs recently put in another life jacket station closer to the water to encourage folks to use them. The county said the drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.

"You can't put them on people, but at least you're making them available," said Anderson.

"I really think they need to do more than just put signs, maybe a barrier or fence blocking people off," said Fair Oaks resident Vaughn Van Note.

Sacramento County Regional Parks says they've done 40 water rescues this summer and the majority of them were at the Clay Banks.

"Yeah, the signs are probably a good idea. Yeah, the life jackets are a good idea. But it's been going on forever so whether or not that's going to do it, I doubt it," said Rancho Cordova resident Karen Anderson.

Residents say they're worried people will just ignore the signs.

"We don't want people to get injured or die in this river and this is one way to reduce those numbers," Orman said.

The chief ranger said if this is something they see as helping and something they want to do long term, they may come up with a specific ordinance to further enforce it.