Nine Inch Nails set "Peel It Back" tour closing night in Sacramento

For the moment, Sacramento has closing night honors for the second North American leg of Nine Inch Nails' tour.

The legendary rockers announced new dates for their "Peel It Back" tour on Wednesday.

Trent Reznor and co. kicked off the tour in June with a run through Europe. They've also already swung by California with shows in Los Angeles, along with a few other multiple-night dates in Brooklyn and Chicago.

This latest string of dates will all be one-night engagements, however.

It wouldn't be uncommon for Nine Inch Nails to add some extra dates, but Wednesday's announcement shows Sacramento's Golden 1 Center as the final stop on the tour come March 16, 2026.

Nine Inch Nails are no strangers to Sacramento, with their last gig in town being a headliner at Aftershock Festival 2017.

Tickets for the Sacramento and other new shows are set to go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. PT.