Gov. Gavin Newsom said the sisters of kidnapping and murder victim Polly Klaas encouraged him to commute the sentences of all inmates on California's death row.

He made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with the Capitol Press Club in Downtown Sacramento.

"One of the most compelling things was going to death row, in a cell, meeting with Polly Klaas's two sisters who told me that I didn't have the right to take the life of their sister's killer in Polly's name," Newsom said.

The governor also reflected on his governing style during his two terms in office, describing his approach as "smash mouth." He also recalled spending much of his governorship managing one crisis after another.

"My eight years have been borne by disaster," Newsom said, pointing to wildfires, PG&E's bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among his memories, Newsom recalled holding Zoom calls with several of his predecessors, including former governors Pete Wilson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Jerry Brown.

"Some of my most interesting memories of that was having Governor Wilson, Governor Schwarzenegger, Governor Davis, and Governor Brown on Zoom calls," Newsom said.

Newsom referenced his autobiography several times during the discussion, directing the audience to the book for additional details about his experiences in office.

He also described the 2021 recall election, which he has previously characterized as a turning point, as one of his biggest regrets that ultimately became a gift.

"I was a different person when I came out of that," Newsom said.

As Newsom approaches the end of his governorship, questions remain about whether he will pursue a presidential campaign. He offered little clarity on his political future during the interview.

"We gotta figure this out soon," Newsom said. "And it's a big we."