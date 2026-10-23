Gov. Gavin Newsom issues 27 pardons, 30 commutations in sweeping clemency actions

In a series of clemency actions, Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 27 pardons and 30 sentence commutations of sentences, including that of a man convicted of taking part in a deadly home invasion in Sacramento County, the governor's office said Friday.

The people granted clemency were recommended by elected officials, medical professionals, faith and community leaders, and correctional staff, according to Newsom's office. The recipients had been convicted of crimes such as robbery, drug possession and sales, and murder.

One of the sentences commuted was that of Gerald Ellis, who is now 45. Newsom's office said that in 2005, Ellis was involved in a home invasion robbery in Sacramento County, during which a crime partner of Ellis shot and killed a person.

Ellis was eventually sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2007 — his sentence has been commuted to 25 years to life, allowing him the opportunity for possible parole.

Newsom's office said that Ellis had demonstrated over his 21 years of incarceration that he was dedicated to rehabilitation, citing his earning of an associate and bachelor's degree, and prison staff commending his positive attitude.

Ellis was recommended for a commutation grant following an en banc meeting vote by the Board of Parole Hearings.

Newsom also commuted the sentence of Ro Vo, who shot and killed a rival gang member during a confrontation in Sacramento County in 1998, to allow for Vo to appear before the Board of Parole Hearings. Vo was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for murder, as well as additional sentences for other related charges.

Vo, who is now 46, was commended for his work ethic and attitude by prison staff, Newsom's office said.

The full list of pardons and commutations can be found on the governor's website, as well as additional information on clemency actions.