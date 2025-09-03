Newsom's controversial California delta tunnel project endorsed by nation's largest irrigation system

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial push to fast-track the Delta Conveyance Project received a formal endorsement this week from the largest irrigation district in the nation.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID), which has more than 3,000 miles of canals in Southern California, announced its support Tuesday for the plan, which would reroute water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to Southern California through a massive underground tunnel system.

The California Department of Water Resources claims the tunnel will provide clean and affordable water to 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland via an earthquake-resistant system buried 130 feet underground.

IID's endorsement marks a significant show of support as Newsom tries to accelerate the project.

"For too long, attempts to modernize our critical water infrastructure have stalled in endless red tape," Newsom said in a statement. "Californians are overwhelmingly begging our legislature to quickly get projects done — it is time for the Legislature to get this vital infrastructure completed. I urge our Legislature to listen to the voters and water users throughout the state, so that we can better store and manage water to prepare for a hotter, drier future."

The IID Board of Directors adopted a resolution supporting the project, calling it essential to addressing statewide water scarcity. Though the district does not rely on water from the State Water Project, its leaders framed the project as a necessary step for improving California's water systems.

The endorsement comes amid growing opposition from within Newsom's own party, especially among Democratic lawmakers who represent the delta region.

Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom spoke to CBS Sacramento in May to voice her concerns about the project, which included Delta ecosystems and agricultural economies in the region being threatened.

Ransom is a member of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and has called for a full audit of the project, arguing the fast-track proposal violates the Delta Reform Act, which mandates a reduced reliance on the Delta for water exports.

In December 2024, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California approved allocating $141.6 million to the project.