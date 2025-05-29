Lottery ticket sold in Newman matches all but Powerball number, still wins more than $1 million

A ticket nearly netted a lucky Powerball player in Stanislaus County the jackpot, but they'll still walk away with some cash.

California Lottery officials say two tickets matching five numbers were sold in California for Wednesday's drawing, one in Orange and one in Newman. The tickets got the first five numbers – 23, 27, 32, 35, 59 – right, but missed the Powerball number of 11.

Despite missing out on the $189 million jackpot of the night, lottery officials say five-match tickets are still worth $1,326,260 each.

The ticket sold in Newman was at the Arco Station at 1147 N. Street. That store will get a $6,600 bonus for selling the ticket.

Powerball drawings happen ever Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.