Trader Joe's to open in Riverbank's Crossroads West development, city officials say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Another major retailer is joining the lineup of stores at Riverbank's expanding Crossroads West shopping center.

City of Riverbank officials announced Tuesday that Trader Joe's had confirmed it would be coming to the development located at Oakdale and Claribel roads.

The grocery store chain will be slotting in next to the Hobby Lobby, officials say.

Modesto's store on Dale Road is Stanislaus County's only other Trader Joe's.

No expected opening date for the Riverbank Trader Joe's was given yet.

The Crossroads West retail development is anchored by Costco. It also features a Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, as well as eateries like Raising Cane's and Olive Garden. 

