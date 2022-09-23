New Smoke Emergency Plan required in Sacramento unhealthy 2018 air quality

SACRAMENTO — Lawmakers are ordering Air Districts to draft a new Smoke Emergency plan, giving new guidance to outdoor events, schools, etc.

In 2018, Sacramento Valley had some of the worst air quality on the planet because of the Camp Fire.

City officials handed out N-95 masks as public health officials warned people not to wear them, and as a result, the Sacramento Air Quality District drafted a new smoke emergency plan.

The goal of the plan is to clear up any confusion and offer guidance to schools, businesses, and local governments.

But what exactly are the new recommendations?

If air quality levels go above 150, schools should move P.E. classes indoors, businesses should provide N-95 masks to employees who work outside, and local governments should consider canceling outdoor events.

When levels go above 200, all outdoor school events should be canceled or moved inside, businesses should create clean air workspaces or consider working remotely, and local governments should issue a public health alert and open a clean air shelter.

Although nothing in the plan is mandatory, the goal is to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to unhealthy air.