New Modesto neighborhood to honor fallen firefighters with park, street names

A new housing development in Modesto will feature a firefighter-themed park and streets named after fallen and prominent members of the Modesto Fire Department, following a years-long collaboration between city officials, firefighters and a private developer.

The idea began several years ago when City Councilman Chris Ricci proposed creating a firefighter memorial park through the city. After being told the city had other priorities, Ricci sought an alternative path and began working with developer DR Horton.

About four years ago, discussions began to incorporate the concept into a new residential development. After multiple meetings between the developer and members of the fire department, the project expanded beyond a park to include memorial elements and themed street names.

The development will include firefighter-themed play structures, including equipment designed to resemble a fire engine, as well as a memorial wall honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty. A historic fire bell, estimated to be roughly 170 years old and currently housed at Station 2, will be relocated to the park as part of the memorial.

Several streets within the neighborhood will be named after fallen firefighters and other prominent figures in the department's history.

Sean Ramsey, who has served with the Modesto Fire Department for 14 years, said seeing the names installed has been emotional.

"Some of the street names are friends of mine, so it's been a little bit emotional. It means a lot," Ramsey said. "We honor some of these people. They played a big part of mentors for me. So it's been really special."

Ricci said the project is intended to connect families and children with the history of the city's fire service while honoring the sacrifices made by firefighters and their families.

"The families of these firefighters that gave so much to our community are going to be memorialized forever on these streets with these street names," Ricci said.

Construction is underway, and the park is expected to be completed by summer.