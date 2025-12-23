New exhibit at Arden Fair Mall showcases what it looked like in the '90s, early 2000s

SACRAMENTO -- A new pop-up exhibit at the Arden Fair Mall is showing shoppers what the mall used to look like, and how it has changed over the past 20 years.

On the Tuesday before Christmas, the Arden Fair Mall was buzzing with shoppers hunting for last-minute gifts amid the familiar sounds of the holiday rush.

But right in the middle of the crowd, a small corner of the mall is inviting people to slow down and reflect.

"I've had people just in tears sending me messages saying, like, 'I'm in your exhibit crying because I've missed this place,'" said Zaved Khan, photographer and curator of the exhibit.

Khan is one of the curators behind the new pop-up called "Rewind Sacramento." The exhibit transports visitors back to the 1990s and early 2000s, featuring old photos of stores that once stood at Arden Fair, overlaid on what occupies those spaces today.

"The stories are just so positive, and it just made me want to keep going," Khan said. "And Sarah, who curated all of these outfits, was like the perfect collaboration."

Among the photos are familiar names like Copeland's Sports and the Waldenbooks store. Visitors will also find vintage clothing and accessories, including limited-edition Hello Kitty overalls and old shopping bags from a time before online shopping existed.

Sarah Mejia, owner of Button and Zip Vintage and the clothing curator for the exhibit, says malls played an important role growing up. "I'm hoping malls make a big comeback, because in your youth, that's like your first independence," Mejia said.

The "Rewind Sacramento" exhibit is open through Jan. 7. It's located next to the line for pictures with Santa, near the Christmas tree at Arden Fair Mall.