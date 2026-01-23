New AI app helps skiers find best snow conditions at Tahoe resorts

Finding the best powder is the goal of any serious skier or snowboarder in the Sierra. Now, there's an app designed to help do just that.

A new artificial intelligence-powered tool is changing how people plan their day on the mountain by helping them find the best snow conditions at a resort.

A new tech tool created by a Bay Area engineer and lifelong skier aims to make that search easier, with one simple goal in mind: find the best snow.

"It's really built for someone like me who doesn't live in the mountains, but loves skiing," said Richard Hwang, founder of SnowSignals.

Hwang recently launched the app to help users identify the best conditions trail by trail, so they can make the most of their day on the slopes.

"People love the sport, they're busy, and they don't have time to become a weather expert or a local, so this really resonates," Hwang said.

The app uses artificial intelligence to analyze current conditions across different parts of a resort. It works in two ways: by studying a mountain's topography and trail layout, and by modeling snow quality using AI.

Rather than predicting future snowfall, the platform evaluates snow after it falls, factoring in wind exposure, sun impact, trail traffic, and whether the snow has melted, compacted, or turned icy.

"We know which slopes are more likely to be powder and which ones are more likely to be frozen over," Hwang said. "We combine that with resort data to give you a plan for the day."

Right now, SnowSignals covers all major Tahoe resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, Alpine Meadows, Northstar, Heavenly, and Kirkwood, with plans to expand to more locations.

"From weekend warriors to pros, even people who only ski once a year, I hope we can be the ski app for everyone," Hwang said.

To learn more, you can visit SnowSignals.com to create an account and check the latest conditions.