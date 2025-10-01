Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens arrested for alleged online threat at Nevada Union High, deputies say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Two teens were arrested in connection with an online threat at a Nevada County high school, authorities said on Wednesday. 

A school resource officer with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office was alerted Wednesday morning of a possible threat involving a gun at Nevada Union High School.

Deputies said they immediately began investigating the incident and identified two teenage suspects. 

One 17-year-old, who deputies said is a student at Nevada Union, was arrested for alleged criminal threats and conspiracy to commit crime, the sheriff's office said. 

Another 17-year-old who is not a student at the high school was arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit crime, authorities said. 

All students and staff are safe and deputies remained on campus through Wednesday afternoon. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue