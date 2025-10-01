2 teens arrested for alleged online threat at Nevada Union High, deputies say
Two teens were arrested in connection with an online threat at a Nevada County high school, authorities said on Wednesday.
A school resource officer with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office was alerted Wednesday morning of a possible threat involving a gun at Nevada Union High School.
Deputies said they immediately began investigating the incident and identified two teenage suspects.
One 17-year-old, who deputies said is a student at Nevada Union, was arrested for alleged criminal threats and conspiracy to commit crime, the sheriff's office said.
Another 17-year-old who is not a student at the high school was arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit crime, authorities said.
All students and staff are safe and deputies remained on campus through Wednesday afternoon.