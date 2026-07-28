Crews battling Combie Fire in south Nevada County

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for a fire burning near Lake of the Pines.

Named the Combie Fire, it is located in south Nevada County near Highway 49 and Combie Road, Cal Fire said,

Crews estimated the fire had burned between 15 and 20 acres as of 5:40 p.m. And by 6:30 p.m., firefighters were able to hold the fire to 16.8 acres. Cal Fire said with the progress made, they would be releasing stage equipment, including engines.

Combie Fire evacuations

Up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Nevada County Sheriff's Facebook page, and a map of the evacuation zones can be found on Genasys.

The sheriff's office issued an evacuation order just after 5 p.m. and issued an evacuation warning soon after.

Evacuation order:

Zone NCO-E394

Evacuation warning:

Zone NCO-E005

Road closure:

Sharonjack Road and 49

A temporary emergency point for people to go to was set up at Grass Valley Royce Library, and a temporary evacuation point for animals was located at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, at 11239 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA. Gate 8 off of Brighton Street.