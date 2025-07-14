Nevada County deputies arrest woman suspected in axe attack following pursuit

Authorities in the Sierra Foothills arrested a woman over the weekend after she allegedly attacked another woman with an axe and led authorities on a pursuit.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the victim was at her home in Nevada City Saturday afternoon when the suspect showed up. Initially thinking the suspect was a delivery driver, the victim waked outside to meet her.

Deputies said the suspect pulled the axe from the trunk of her car and charged at the victim.

"The homeowner ran for her life and was able to get back inside her residence and lock the door," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Axe that deputies said is connected to an attack in Nevada County on July 12, 2025. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

The suspect then struck the front door of the victim's home with the axe before leaving. Deputies said the suspect and victim had no known affiliation.

The victim called 911. After providing a description of the suspect, a deputy near Highway 20 and Washington Road found the suspect vehicle with a woman matching the suspect description behind the wheel.

During an attempted traffic stop, deputies said the suspect failed to yield, leading authorities on a pursuit for 13 miles. The California Highway Patrol along with police from Nevada City and Grass Valley assisted in the pursuit.

Deputies said units had the suspect boxed in at a gas station in Grass Valley, but she was able to flee after backing her car into a CHP vehicle and attempted to run over a Nevada County sheriff's deputy. She had also struck another uninvolved motorist.

The suspect was arrested off of Scopar Road, a dirt road in Grass Valley. Deputies said she assaulted a CHP officer which led authorities to place her in a body wrap.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Elisa Peraro of Grass Valley, was booked on suspicion of multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, obstructing a police officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance and vandalism.

Jail records show Peraro remains in custody as of Monday.