Nevada County deputies help bear intruder escape home

Deputies helped a home intruder escape from a Nevada City residence, and it was all caught on video.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says, early in the morning on June 13, they got a 911 call from a Nevada City resident reporting that a bear was in her home.

Several deputies and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department firefighters responded to the home.

Searching the home, deputies soon found the bear still inside in a stairwell.

Doors and windows were opened and the bear was then coaxed out of the home by first responders.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is a reminder for residents to be Bear Aware, keeping entrances to homes closed and food -- especially pet food -- inside.