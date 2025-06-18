Nevada County deputies help bear intruder escape home

Deputies helped a home intruder escape from a Nevada City residence, and it was all caught on video.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says, early in the morning on June 13, they got a 911 call from a Nevada City resident reporting that a bear was in her home.
Several deputies and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department firefighters responded to the home.
Searching the home, deputies soon found the bear still inside in a stairwell.
Doors and windows were opened and the bear was then coaxed out of the home by first responders.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is a reminder for residents to be Bear Aware, keeping entrances to homes closed and food -- especially pet food -- inside.
Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.