Nevada City aims for the stars with Dark Sky community certification

In a world that's growing brighter by the year, one small gold rush town is working to keep its night dark and its skies full of stars.

Something unique about Nevada City is that it still uses historic gas lamps, which benefit it during mandatory electricity power shut-offs during fire season. But the low-light gas lamps have another benefit, for the night sky.

The city is continuing the effort to protect the night sky by applying to become a certified dark sky community.

"It's alarming how many people actually can't see stars in the world," said City Planner Lisa McCandless.

Light pollution is increasing roughly 10 percent each year, according to Dark Sky International's website. It's an organization committed to protecting night skies on a global level.

"One of the reasons I live here is that I can see the stars," Mayor Gary Petersen said. "But you just see over time it starts to decline."

"Nevada City has the opportunity to be the first city in Northern California to be certified," said Rod Brown, chair of the Nevada City Planning Commission.

The only other two certified dark sky communities in the state are down near San Diego. And Nevada City is applying to join them. Part of the criteria is community outreach and lighting ordinances, things the city has been working on over the last two years.

"So the ordinance that I drafted, I tried to make it just right for Nevada City, not overly restrictive but also protective," McCandless said.

In the ordinance, they aren't asking constituents to change out lighting. But they are putting regulations on the type of lighting that can go in from now on, in addition to switching out any city lighting.

"Brighter lights do not mean safety or security, but what it really means is that we start to not see the beautiful sky," Mayor Petersen said.

"It's an illusion thinking that brighter lights that shine out are safer. In actuality, if the lights are pointed down on the ground, you can see your surroundings better," McCandless said.

The city will be opting for warmer, more pointed lighting that won't shine out and up into the sky as much. Therefore, allowing you to see the stars and the Milky Way.

"It's amazing. It's beautiful, especially if you go a little outside and into the woods, you can just see everything," said a nearby resident, Margot Roa.

"Light pollution is bad for human health. It disrupts our sleeping rhythms and such. It's also bad for the environment and nature," Brown said.

"It is easy to forget that life keeps going, and there are plenty of species that really rely on dark skies and nighttime to survive," said Aaron Zettler-Mann, executive director with the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL).

SYRCL is in support of the city's application. Zettler-Mann says animals like owls and bats will benefit, due to their nocturnal hunting habits.

"Their eyes are accustomed to very dark places," Zettler-Mann said. "Just like for a human, if you're driving down the street at night and someone with those incredibly bright blue headlights is coming in the other direction, you can't see as well. Street lights are kinda doing something similar with owls."

Nevada City says if the application does go through, the goal for certification is March 2026.