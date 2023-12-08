Neighbors intervene in domestic incident at Sacramento-area complex; man shot and killed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Detectives are investigating after a man who allegedly forced his way into a Sacramento-area apartment looking for his estranged wife was shot and killed.

The scene was on Sunnyslope Drive, off Chandler Drive and Florin Road. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded just before 2:30 a.m. at the Garden Village Apartments and found a man had been shot.

That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

As detectives soon learned, the man had allegedly shown up at the complex looking for his estranged wife. He was able to get into the apartment and then tried to physically remove her, detectives believe.

This is when other residents at the complex stepped in to help. One of those residents then grabbed his legal firearm and tried to get the man to leave. Detectives say the resident then shot the man once.

The man then tried to walk outside, but he then collapsed.

Detectives say the man who fired the fatal shot is cooperating with the investigation. It will be up to the district attorney if any charges will be filed.