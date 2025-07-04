Nearly a dozen rescued from American River in Carmichael as many celebrated Fourth of July

Several rescued from American River in Carmichael on Fourth of July

Many families celebrated the Fourth of July on local waterways, but nearly a dozen people got caught in strong currents on the American River in Carmichael Friday afternoon.

This prompted a large response from police and fire, using two helicopters and multiple boats.

"You don't realize how fast the water's going," said Jeffery Solis, a paddleboarder who was rescued from the river.

"The current literally washes you underneath," said Megan Cornell, another paddleboarder who was rescued.

Cornell and Solis were just two of the paddleboarders pulled from the waterway by park rangers and fire boats on the Fourth of July.

"It looks calm on top, but underneath it's a different monster. All of a sudden you get caught on a tree and you need rescuing. You don't expect it, it's wild," Solis said.

"You're trying to swim against the branches and the current just swoops you in and sucks you under," Cornell said.

"It happened within a second," said Ray Villaovos, a rafter who was rescued.

Villalovos was with a different group, floating in rafts tied together, when they hit an underwater snag and started to sink.

"The other two boats got dragged underwater a couple of our friends got dragged underwater and got rescued," Villalovos said.

He said they weren't expecting the current to be this strong.

"It's scary how quick it happens," Villalovos said.

The Lower American River is running faster than normal. Water releases out of Folsom Dam are now around 5,300 cfs, more than double what it was just three days ago.

"It was very cold, very rapid, the water was going quick," Cornell said.

"You just have to breathe and make sure you don't panic," Solis said.

Solis admits he wasn't wearing a life jacket, a mistake he won't make again.

"I'm definitely going to have a life jacket next time I come out here," Solis said.