Natomas Unified teachers prepared to strike if district can't meet their contract demands

More California teachers are preparing to walk off the job if the school districts they work in do not meet their demands.

For the first time in Natomas Unified's history, an overwhelming number of teachers who are part of the Natomas Teachers' Association (NTA) voted "yes" to a strike if the school district does not budge on its budget.

"This is the culmination of years of being disappointed and demoralized by the lack of support," said President of NTA Nico Vaccaro.

Vaccaro said they are preparing to strike to prevent losing more teachers to neighboring school districts.

Some of NTA's key demands include competitive wages, fully-paid benefits, better safety procedures for students and educators, lower class sizes, increased special education supports and more.

"We have some members that are paying $1,500 or more out of pocket to their healthcare contributions," said Vaccaro. "That's just not sustainable."

During the 2024 to 2025 school year, the average salary for Natomas Unified teachers was just under $91,000, according to the California Department of Education; meanwhile, neighboring district Twin Rivers Unified was at $98,000 and Sacramento City Unified teachers were making over $109,000.

Vaccarro said the district has $45 million in its reserves, so paying teachers 4-4.5% more over the next two years shouldn't be a problem.

"They have the ability to reprioritize their budget," Vaccaro said.

Natomas Unified leaders say they have been reducing spending by eliminating administrative positions and cutting back on outside vendor services.

"We, of course, want to support our teachers and credentialed staff, who are the backbone of our schools," said Natomas Unified School Board President Micah Grant in a statement. "What concerns us is when demands begin to overshadow local realities... Entertaining proposals that aren't fiscally sustainable would inevitably lead to cuts that directly affect students."

The district said these types of cuts could include reductions to athletics, college and career services, the international baccalaureate program and other support services.

"We don't take this strike vote lightly," said Vacarro.

Vacarro thinks it will have a positive long-term impact on the classroom and on school culture.

"Enough is enough and we are asking them to figure it out," said Vacarro.

Natomas Unified is entering the "fact-finding" stage of the proposal on Feb. 20, where both sides will present their case to a panel. The panel has 30 days to issue its report and then teachers can legally strike two days after its release.

Both the teachers and the district hope it won't come to that.