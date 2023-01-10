Watch CBS News
National Guard on standby in Wilton due to flood concerns

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) - The National Guard is on standby in Wilton, keeping an eye on flood levels ahead of this week's storm. 

The Wilton Fire Department says units are stationed around Sacramento County to help with rescues if they are needed. An evacuation order is in place in Wilton that also covers part of Elk Grove - south of Grant Line Road. 

Sutter County also has an evacuation order in effect. Residents in the Lovey's Landing Trailer Park along the east side of the Sacramento River in Sutter County are asked to evacuate.

Authorities in Stanislaus County are issuing an evacuation warning for low-lying areas near Dry Creek and the Tuolumne river - which is expected to rise over the next two days.  

First published on January 9, 2023 / 11:19 PM

