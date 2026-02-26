Placer County-sponsored resolution seeks federal funding to support farmer mental health

A major push to support farmer and rancher mental health is now front and center for the National Association of Counties.

A resolution sponsored by Placer County Supervisor Shanti Landon calls for more federal support for rural mental health services, shining a spotlight on the stress many in agriculture face every day.

Landon says farmers and ranchers are the backbone of the country, but often suffer in silence.

"These people really are the unsung heroes of our country. They are the backbone," she said. "If you meet a farmer, you know, because they are some of the most resilient people I've met in my life."

The resolution calls for expanded funding for farm stress programs, including crisis hotlines, counseling services, peer support networks, and ensuring rural communities aren't left behind when mental health dollars are distributed.

It would also give county leaders a seat at the table when federal farm stress programs are developed and funded.

For North Auburn rancher Joe Fischer, the issue is personal. He says farming comes with massive financial pressure, from loans and interest payments to rising input costs, with no guarantee of a paycheck at the end of the season.

"We're still doing the work. Ag is still doing the work. But you may not get paid at the end of the day."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people working in farming, fishing and forestry have suicide rates about three-and-a-half times higher than the national average.

Fischer says he knows that reality all too well.

"I was trying to tally up how many friends I've lost through this process and I'll just say it's too many."

He says having access to support and perspective can make all the difference.

The resolution passed unanimously through the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee of the National Association of Counties this week.

It now heads to the group's annual conference in July, where it could be formally adopted.