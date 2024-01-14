Narcan added to 3 San Joaquin County vending machines

Vending machines with Narcan placed at 3 San Joaquin County locations

STOCKTON - Potentially life-saving drugs are now in some vending machines across San Joaquin County. Public health added vending machines with naloxone to three locations across the county.

Stockton Metropolitan Airport is one of three locations where the vending machines are located with Narcan to help reduce the effects of an opioid overdose.

The Public Health Services Administrative Office on East Hazelton Avenue has a vending machine equipped with this nasal spray Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

The first floor of the County Human Services Agency on East Washington Street is the county's third location.

The San Joaquin County Health Care Services Agency director said with easy access to fentanyl-laced drugs, there is a big public safety concern. They believe free naloxone will be a way to save lives in the community.

This is not the county's first step in offering accessible and free health care resources for the public, it also rolled out vending machines with COVID-19 tests, sanitizers and masks within this past year.

Public health said 911 should still be called as a person still needs professional medical assistance after naloxone is administered. It said naloxone's effects last 20-90 minutes.