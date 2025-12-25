Mystery traffic signs appear as Christmas crowds flock to Sacramento's Fab 40s

People packed Sacramento's Fab 40s neighborhood on Christmas night to check out all the homes decorated in holiday lights.

It's an annual tradition that can sometimes cause big traffic jams, but this year, there's a new traffic twist thanks to some mysterious signs.

The holiday lights in the Fab 40s always draw big crowds on Christmas night. Hundreds of cars drive by the brightly lit homes between J Street and Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento, at times causing a big traffic backup.

But this year, "right turn only" signs have been installed at each of the busy intersections. The goal is to keep traffic flowing by preventing cars from waiting to turn left at the stop sign.

However, where these signs came from is not clear. From a distance, they look like typical reflective white municipal traffic signs. But take a closer look and you'll see they're plastic boards, not metal, and they're only zip-tied to the city's lampposts.

Our camera caught car after car ignoring the signs.

We reached out to the City of Sacramento late Tuesday for answers but no one has been available to comment due to the holiday.

So are the traffic mitigation measures working? Traffic maps from Christmas night last year featured streets in red, showing traffic jams. But this year, it's mostly green.

Maybe it's the wet weather or maybe it's the mysterious signs, but this Christmas, the traffic backups seem to be a bit better.

If you haven't had a chance to check out the lights yet, there's still time. Most homes will leave the lights on through New Year's Eve.