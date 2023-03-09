Museums in Sacramento County received more than $1.6 million in state grants

SACRAMENTO -- The California Cultural and Historical Endowment awarded more than $19.7 million in funding to support 63 museum projects from San Diego to Shasta counties.

The funding will support small capital projects and programs in museums that have been severely affected by COVID-19, and that serve historically underserved communities or students subject to Title 1.

5 museums in the Sacramento County were included, and they are:

Verge Center for the Arts - $474,588

National Academic Youth Corp - $152,620

Crocker Art Museum - $467,455

Effie Yeaw Nature Center - $400,750

The Freedom Bound Center dba Sol Collective - $170,500

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said, "California's museums teach us about our state's dynamic, diverse history, and culture. This funding will support projects across the state that lift up history and culture that has been underrepresented in the past and enable more people to learn these remarkable stories."