Multiple crashes on Highway 50 near Folsom leave several injured

By
Brandon Downs
Multiple crashes on Highway 50 in the Folsom area during the evening commute on Thursday left several people injured, authorities said. 

The California Highway Patrol said it responded to multiple crashes along Highway 50 between E. Bidwell Street and Folsom Boulevard between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Officers said there was a three-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 50 near E. Bidwell Street. Some people involved in the crash complained of pain. 

Another three-vehicle crash left some with major injuries. Officers said two of the vehicles involved rolled over.

There was also a solo-vehicle rollover crash that happened in the area. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. 

All vehicles have been cleared from the nearly four-mile stretch of highway after the crashes caused the highway to be reduced to one lane. 

