Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound I-80 in Sacramento's South Natomas

A multi-vehicle crash is heavily impacting traffic Tuesday evening on eastbound Interstate 80 in the South Natomas area of Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire said all eastbound lanes are blocked near the northbound Interstate 5 interchange.

Caltrans

Sacramento Fire also responded to the scene and said it happened around 5:15 p.m. The department said there were multiple people injured.

It's not yet clear when the freeway will be cleared.

