Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound I-80 in Sacramento's South Natomas

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A multi-vehicle crash is heavily impacting traffic Tuesday evening on eastbound Interstate 80 in the South Natomas area of Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire said all eastbound lanes are blocked near the northbound Interstate 5 interchange.

caltrans-i5-cam-south-natomas.jpg
Caltrans

Sacramento Fire also responded to the scene and said it happened around 5:15 p.m. The department said there were multiple people injured.

It's not yet clear when the freeway will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.