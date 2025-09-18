Mule Creek inmate accused of killing wife during conjugal visit to make first court appearance

An inmate charged with murdering his partner during a conjugal visit at Mule Creek State Prison will appear in court for the first time on Friday.

David Brinson is already serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and is now accused of killing Stephanie Dowells last year.

This was the second death during a family visit at Mule Creek in 2024, with the first happening on July 1 with the death of Tania Thomas. Her husband, Anthony Curry, pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The Office of the Inspector General Independent Prison Oversight did not identify any staff misconduct in the first investigation into Thomas' death.

The OIG monitors, reviews, and assesses the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's investigation for thoroughness to determine if any allegations of staff misconduct are identified during the investigation of the incident.

In the summary, the OIG found that the department's performance was "adequate," and the OIG agreed with the findings of the investigation that the incident was a homicide and should be referred to the Amador County District Attorney's Office.

Last year, there was an average of nearly fourteen family visits every week at Mule Creek, the CDCR said. That makes for one of the highest numbers in the state.

Brinson first reported that Dowells passed out during their overnight visit. But an autopsy backed by the prison and state review showed the cause of death was strangulation.

The families of both women filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the CDCR earlier this year.