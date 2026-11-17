A 17-year-old hiker was rescued from Mt. Tallac early Monday morning after search crews followed his bootprints through snow for several hours, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen was reported overdue around 7 p.m. Sunday after his family stopped receiving updates as he descended from the summit. About six inches of snow had recently fallen on the mountain, with more snow, strong winds and poor visibility in the forecast.

Using coordinates from the hiker's emergency locator beacon, search and rescue crews narrowed his last known location to an area known as The Bowl, well away from established trails.

A Washoe County sheriff's helicopter initially searched from the air but had to leave because of the weather. Search and rescue volunteers then headed up the mountain on foot.

Search efforts for the missing teen stretched into the early morning hours. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Crews eventually found bootprints in the snow and followed them for several hours before locating the teen around 1:30 a.m. northwest of Floating Island Lake.

He was beginning to show early signs of hypothermia and other cold-related injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Volunteers provided care and guided him back to the trailhead, where he was reunited with his family.

Officials used the rescue to remind hikers how quickly conditions can turn dangerous in the high country, especially during winter weather.

"Stay on established routes, carry appropriate equipment and supplies, and always be prepared to remain safe overnight should circumstances require it," officials said.

The rescue came after several rounds of early-season snow in the Tahoe area. The National Weather Service reported 7 to 14 inches above 7,000 feet from Friday night's storm, followed by several more inches through Monday.