Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood located by animal officials

A mountain lion recently spotted in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood has been located Tuesday morning, after it was seen at a nearby park.

Officials with the city's Animal Care and Control found the animal near California and Octavia streets. The animal has been contained and the agency is working with the San Francisco Zoo on next steps.

As of about 11 a.m., crews were on scene as they were attempting to capture the mountain lion.

Animal control officers and San Francisco police as they were attempting to capture a mountain lion found in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, Jan. 27. 2026. CBS

"I'm glad they're they know where it is. I mean, mostly for ourselves, but also for the animal," Abram Cortez, a neighborhood resident, told CBS News Bay Area.

Animal Care and Control San Francisco warned residents on Monday about the mountain lion, which was spotted near Lafayette Park Sunday night. Experts believe the mountain lion is around 1 year old.

A mountain lion was seen in San Francisco on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Madrey Hilton

"It's likely that the mountain lion got lost while dispersing, is confused, and will soon find its way south and out of San Francisco," Animal Care and Control said at the time.

Madrey Hilton told CBS News Bay Area that she saw the mountain lion between Sacramento and Gough streets as she was driving to work and recorded the encounter.

"It was super big too, so I knew it wasn't like just a stray cat or anything, and it kind of walked up the road, like towards like where my car is," Hilton said. "And so immediately I got out my phone to record because I wanted to send a video to my friends."

When encountering a mountain lion, residents are advised not to go near the mountain lion, and if they see it, slowly back away — Do not run. And people with children should pick them up and keep their pets on leashes.

If the mountain lion approaches, people should make themselves "big" by waving their arms, yelling and throwing something, and again, do not run.