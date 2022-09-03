Watch CBS News
Local News

Mountain Fire: Second Siskiyou County fire has burned 1,464 acres, 0% contained

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Mountain Fire has burned 1,464 acres and is 0% contained
Mountain Fire has burned 1,464 acres and is 0% contained 00:29

SISKIYOU — A new fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, has burned 1,464 acres and is 0% contained.

No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:

  • Large animals: Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097
  • Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097
  • Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097

Red Cross Shelters:

  • Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097
  • Yreka Community Center: 810 North Main St, Yreka, CA, 96067
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 12:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.