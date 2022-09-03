Mountain Fire: Second Siskiyou County fire has burned 1,464 acres, 0% contained
SISKIYOU — A new fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, has burned 1,464 acres and is 0% contained.
No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:
- Large animals: Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097
- Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097
- Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097
Red Cross Shelters:
- Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097
- Yreka Community Center: 810 North Main St, Yreka, CA, 96067
