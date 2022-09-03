Mountain Fire: Second Siskiyou County fire has burned 1,464 acres, 0% contained

Mountain Fire has burned 1,464 acres and is 0% contained

SISKIYOU — A new fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, has burned 1,464 acres and is 0% contained.

No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:

Large animals: Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097

Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097

Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097

Red Cross Shelters:

Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097

Yreka Community Center: 810 North Main St, Yreka, CA, 96067