Hiker who kept climbing California's Mount Whitney after friend turned back found dead

A hiker who kept climbing California's Mount Whitney after a fellow hiker turned around has been found dead, according to a volunteer group.

The Inyo County Search and Rescue (SAR) team, which works under the authority of the local sheriff's office, says it was notified Monday that a hiker on the mountain was overdue.

The group says two hikers started climbing the mountain late Saturday night and kept going into Sunday. At roughly 3:30 p.m., while they were near the 12,500-foot level, one hiker decided it was safer to turn around and go back down, but the other one kept going.

When the second hiker hadn't returned by Monday morning, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office was contacted and, SAR says, it began searching using a half-dozen searchers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

They spotted the overdue hiker's body on the mountain's north face, below the "Final 400" feet from its 14,505 foot summit, SAR says. Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the lower 48 states.

The hiker was actually found in the Tulare County jurisdiction, and that sheriff's office was notified.

Mount Whitney precautions urged

SAR stressed that, "This incident, along with recent fatalities on Mount Whitney and Mount Baldy, serves as a reminder that winter ascents are serious mountaineering endeavors, not hikes. Winter conditions leave little margin for error, and the consequences can be severe.

" ... Many fatalities occur when individuals travel solo or when groups separate. If someone in your group expresses safety concerns, those concerns should be taken seriously.

"Fatigue is also a critical contributing factor. Extended periods of exertion negatively impact decision-making and increase the likelihood of missteps and falls. Knowing when to turn around can save lives."