Motorcyclist killed in River Road crash identified as Orinda resident

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — A coroner has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash involving another vehicle along the River Road in Sacramento on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was Orinda resident Richard Gene Konlon, 69.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the collision happened shortly after 1:45 p.m. across the river from Clarksburg.

Authorities said the driver and passenger of the vehicle had minor complaints of pain in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No one was suspected of a DUI.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 4:40 PM

