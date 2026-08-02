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Motorcyclist, 62, killed in crash with semi-truck in Stockton

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a semi-truck in Stockton, officials said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded around 3:34 p.m. to the area of Harbor Street and South Los Angeles Avenue following reports of the crash.

First responders found a 62-year-old motorcycle rider with critical injuries. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Investigators have not determined the primary cause of the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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