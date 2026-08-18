Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV in Elk Grove on Lewis Stein Road

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV in Elk Grove on Tuesday evening, prompting the closure of several roads in the area.

The Elk Grove Police Department said the crash happened around 6:14 p.m. Police said a Honda CR-V was traveling northbound on Lewis Stein Road and making a left turn towards Dracut Drive. At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Lewis Stein and began turning onto West Stockton Boulevard, which is directly across Lewis Stein from Dracut Drive.

However, the motorcycle then continued straight and broadsided the SUV, police said, killing the motorcyclist. The person killed has not yet been identified but police have noted his age was 33.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Following the crash, Lewis Stein Road was closed between Big Horn Boulevard and Sheldon Road. West Stockton Boulevard was also closed between Atkins Court and Michener Way.

Police said the roads were expected to remain closed for several hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.