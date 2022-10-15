Mother speaks out after arrest made related to daughter's 2020 shooting death

SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl.

Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas.

Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice.

"I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle."

In the months following Sarayah's death, her mother, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was killed, demanding justice and asking anyone with information to come forward.

"It was important that people knew her name, knew her face, knew her story, knew she existed, and knew that she matters," Redmond said.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Sacramento Police Department issued a warrant for 20-year-old Treace Palmer following a two-year investigation. When the warrant was issued, Palmer was already in custody, facing unrelated charges in Washoe County, Nevada.

"I want him to know that he did this to Sarayah, but also to every single person that felt the hurt and felt the pain and felt the tragedy of her loss," Redmond said.

In April 2021, Sacramento Police released a surveillance video showing four suspects running away shortly after the shooting. Redmond hopes Palmer's arrest will lead to more.

"I have to trust God's process, and I have faith in the detectives," Redmond said.

Palmer is currently in Nevada and will soon be extradited to Sacramento. He is facing homicide charges.