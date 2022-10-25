California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire 100% contained but all firefighters haven't left

FORESTHILL — The U.S. Forest Service has announced the Mosquito Fire is 100% contained, but what does that mean?

Evacuees fled their homes nearly six weeks ago as the Mosquito fire burned through parts of El Dorado and Placer counties.

"The firemen were in the backyard fighting it, and if they weren't there, it would have burned my house," says Martin Jordan, who's lived in Foresthill for decades.

After weeks of an intense firefight, the U.S. Forest Service has declared the wildfire 100% contained.

"It was a long hard battle… to get to a point where people are back in their homes and firefighters can be released and go home; it's a good feeling," says Mosquito Fire Spokesperson Darren McMillin, who says the battle is not over yet.

"Containment for firefighters is when we have the confidence to walk away from that area and know with confidence it's not going to escape that area," says McMillin.

But 100% containment doesn't mean the fire is out. Even though resources have been released, there are still hundreds of firefighters on the ground.

"There is still some heat and smoke; they're getting rid of the fire-damaged trees to make it safe for the community to drive on those roads," says McMillin.

While crews work to finish the job, neighbors are grateful to be home, and students at Foresthill High are back in class.

"I was scared and worried that we weren't all going to be together after the fire," said Irie Jones, Foresthill High School student.

The affected parts of the Tahoe National Forest and El Dorado National Forest are closed, where the fire is still burning; crews are working on getting those spaces back open as soon as possible.