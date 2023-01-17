More snow not stopping mountain travelers

POLLOCK PINES - In the Sierra, all this snow is a welcome sight.

"It's actually pretty nice," said one driver. "Haven't seen this in a while. It's good to see it and be back here in the snow."

For some, it hasn't been the best time.

"We don't love it," another driver from San Jose admits. "We don't love it but we're surviving."

Those that are local to the foothills and Sierra aren't fazed a bit.

"Not a big deal," says David, a Pollock Pines resident of 22 years. "I'm from the Midwest -- we got a whole lot worse conditions than this."

While others are just pushed to take a trip.

"I would say it inspires me because we never get to do this," says Evelyn, a Sacramento resident. "We're just trying to find a random hill to slide down with the kids."

Off of Highway 50, road closures like the one today can be tough for resorts like Sierra-at-Tahoe.

"We've had some folks have to spend the night up here," says General Manager John Rice. "There's been times where the road closes, and of course, Caltrans is doing their best to keep up with it. It's been 24/7 snow removal here."

While up north in the Lake Tahoe area, Palisades has seen some travelers alter their plans.

"Definitely some people have been affected by I-80 being closed and that's where we always rely on Caltrans to give the best up-to-date information," Madison Condon, a Palisades spokesperson, explains. "We really try and let people know what to expect with storms."

But the storms haven't hit them too hard like they have at some of the other mountain pass resorts.

"It's not been overwhelming to where we're not getting the roads plowed or we're not getting the lifts spinning," Condon tells CBS13. "We've gotten over almost 88 percent of our annual snowpack already."

It means a longer season even if some people miss getting some turns in today.

"At the moment, we are on track to be open until July, it looks like," Condon continues. "But it's all up to mother nature and what we get. Even on the days where we have less lifts spinning and there's been some traffic or road closures. That storm that's coming in is increasing our snowpack which can also make our seasons go longer."