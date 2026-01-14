Business boom continues in Yuba County town of Linda

There's a business boom in the Linda area. About two years after Costco opened, the area has begun to see a lot more development.

Now, a TJ Maxx and a Five Below are set to open as well between the Costco and Food Maxx. It's growth neighbors say they've been waiting for.

Nearly a year ago, a new development was announced in front of Linda's Walmart, where a Panda Express and a car wash are being built. Construction is still underway for those.

Across the street, even more development is happening.

"It's been announced that a TJ Maxx and five below will be joining this shopping center here, as well as a multi-tenant building, and those tenants have not been announced yet," said Rachel Abbott, a spokesperson for Yuba County.

The Feather River Shopping Center is one step closer to becoming a bustling retail space for Yuba County residents.

"There is nothing out here. I was so excited when Costco went in," said Shelly Sconce of Plumas Lake.

Sconce says having retail stores closer to her neighborhood will be a game-changer.

"If they can get as many new places that are relevant, the better," she said. "It doesn't really matter what stores are in. I just want to see something."

Yuba County says that after Costco opened in 2023, it served as a catalyst for growth in the area.

"As you can tell, it's a busy corridor here with constant development and improvement, not just in private development, but our public works have been busy with improving this corridor for motorists and drivers," said Abbott.

"I think it'll be really good for this area," said Debbie Stanley of West Linda. "Convenience is number one. It makes it a lot easier than having to drive. It's not that far, but it's just more convenient."

The county says once the building permits are approved, construction for the shell buildings will follow. They say they offer a streamlined approach to businesses who want to invest in the area, so more retail stores are expected to be announced soon.

"We call it a yes to yuba mindset. We live here. We work here. Our kids go to school here. We buy gas. We shop. We get groceries. We're all really invested in seeing this community grow and become more revitalized," said Abbott.

The county says Hilders is the developer.