Elk Grove student tests positive for tuberculosis, contact tracing underway

A student at an Elk Grove high school is isolating at home after testing positive for active tuberculosis, health officials say.

The Monterey Trail High School student's positive case was reported on Thursday, but Sacramento County Public Health said the tuberculosis exposure happened between April 11 and July 17.

Health officials are now reaching out to students, teachers and staff who may have been exposed.

"While the risk of infection is low, it is recommended that individuals who receive an exposure notification letter be tested," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County's Health Officer, in a statement.

Exactly how the student contracted tuberculosis is not clear. The student is expected to fully recover, health officials say.

California saw 2,100 reported cases of tuberculosis in 2024, according to California Department of Public Health numbers, with Sacramento County accounting for 110 of those cases.