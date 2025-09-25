Modesto youth soccer coach arrested for possession of child porn, police say

A Modesto youth travel soccer coach was arrested for possession of child pornography following a search warrant, police said on Thursday.

After receiving multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a suspect uploading child pornography, detectives at the Modesto Police Department served a search warrant at 32-year-old Efrain Aguayo Jr.'s home on Thursday.

Police said when they searched Aguayo's home, they found multiple electronic devices, which will undergo forensic analysis.

Police said the organization that Aguayo coached is aware of his arrest. At this time, there is no evidence that indicates players from the soccer team were affected, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.