Modesto police urge encampments near Tuolumne River to evacuate amid flooding threat

Modesto police are warning people living near the Tuolumne River to evacuate ahead of potential flooding, as a flood warning puts pressure on parts of Stanislaus County.

The Modesto Police Department says officers, park rangers and drone operators worked together over the weekend to notify homeless encampments along the river, urging people to move to higher ground before water levels rise.

Police say the effort included officers and rangers walking through encampments on foot while drones flew overhead, repeating evacuation warnings.

Residents living near the river say the message was heard.

"That's the warning: everybody's got to evacuate. There's going to be a flood, the river's coming up," said Modesto resident Jenny Conley, who lives near the Tuolumne River.

Conley said the river has flooded before, forcing people to leave the area.

"This river has been known to flood. It comes up big time," she said. "It floods the whole park out down there."

Since the warnings were issued, Conley and police say many encampments near the river have been abandoned, with people relocating to higher ground.

"They usually just go up to safer ground, up high ground, and let the storm pass over," Conley said.

Some people living in encampments told CBS Sacramento that even after moving, rising water has already damaged their belongings.

"Our stuff was already flooded out," one person said. "Tents are in the water, the whole nine yards."

Conley said past flooding damaged her home near the river, prompting her to elevate the structure.

"Everything gets ruined. The carpets, the flooring, the house foundation, everything," she said.

Modesto police say they are coordinating with local emergency services as the weather system approaches and rivers throughout the city could be affected.

Officials continue urging anyone near the Tuolumne River to remain alert and prepared to move as conditions change.