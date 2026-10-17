Man accused of killing Modesto store clerk in 2019 robbery pleads guilty

The man accused of killing a Modesto store clerk during a 2019 robbery pleaded guilty, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said Saturday.

Favian Ramirez, 28, had been facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge and a robbery charge.

According to the DA, Ramirez, on July 9, 2019, went into a store on Kansas Avenue and approached the counter where 38-year-old Cinnamon Eades was working. Ramirez went on to shoot Eades three separate times before leaving the store with about $45 and several items, the DA said.

Modesto police at the time said Ramirez had shown up to the store in a vehicle he was test-driving from a local used car dealership. Ramirez left the car at the scene, and with the help of the dealership, detectives were able to identify him as a suspect, the DA said.

He was arrested not long after and confessed to the killing, according to the DA.

Eades was a mother to a daughter and two sons, and had a grandson. Loved ones described her as a "ray of sunshine" and someone who would "do anything for her children or someone in need." She had been working at the store for about a year before the shooting.

Ramirez faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.