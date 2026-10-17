Watch CBS News
Crime

Man accused of killing Modesto store clerk in 2019 robbery pleads guilty

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

The man accused of killing a Modesto store clerk during a 2019 robbery pleaded guilty, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said Saturday.

Favian Ramirez, 28, had been facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge and a robbery charge.

According to the DA, Ramirez, on July 9, 2019, went into a store on Kansas Avenue and approached the counter where 38-year-old Cinnamon Eades was working. Ramirez went on to shoot Eades three separate times before leaving the store with about $45 and several items, the DA said.

Modesto police at the time said Ramirez had shown up to the store in a vehicle he was test-driving from a local used car dealership. Ramirez left the car at the scene, and with the help of the dealership, detectives were able to identify him as a suspect, the DA said.

He was arrested not long after and confessed to the killing, according to the DA.

Eades was a mother to a daughter and two sons, and had a grandson. Loved ones described her as a "ray of sunshine" and someone who would "do anything for her children or someone in need."  She had been working at the store for about a year before the shooting.

Ramirez faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue