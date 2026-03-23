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1 dead in rural Modesto crash on Santa Fe Avenue

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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One person has died and several people were hurt in a crash in rural Modesto early Monday morning, authorities say.

Modesto Fire officials say crews responded near Santa Fe Avenue and Claus Road a little after 4:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a rollover crash.

At the scene, first responders found that a vehicle carrying at least three people had rolled over.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Firefighters say one person had died in the crash. Several other people were hurt.

Both California Highway Patrol and Modesto police also responded to investigate the scene. 

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