After nearly 80 years, the Modesto Nuts left town, and the Modesto Roadsters stepped in with a promise to keep professional baseball alive.

But just one season later, that plan is changing.

The Roadsters aren't leaving Modesto, but professional baseball is. The team is transitioning from the professional Pioneer League to a collegiate summer baseball league, bringing significant changes for players and fans.

"We wanted to see what it would be like as a professional team with Pioneer League," Roadsters owner Dave Heller said.

That experiment lasted just one season.

After the Modesto Nuts departed in 2025, the city welcomed the Roadsters, signing a five-year stadium lease through 2030 and agreeing to reimburse up to $950,000 for stadium improvements.

The agreement was intended to help keep professional baseball in Modesto.

Now, the Roadsters are moving to the California Collegiate League, replacing their professional roster with college players who will compete during the summer.

Heller said the change will give fans a chance to watch players who could eventually reach the major leagues.

"We can see more future Major League stars through the CCL than we could in the Pioneer League, and we get to avoid these 20-hour bus rides," Heller said.

But the transition also means a shorter season, shrinking from 96 games to roughly 40.

The roster will also look different each summer as college athletes move through the league, meaning fans may not get to follow the same players from one season to the next.

For some young baseball fans, that's a significant change.

"There's not a lot to do in Modesto, so I bet a lot of families are bummed out," one young fan said.

Another fan said the changing rosters could make it harder for spectators to build connections with individual players.

"Well, I feel like a lot of people are going to be rough in the feeling of liking a player, but the next year they won't be able to like the player," the fan said.

The change has also raised questions about the city's agreement with the team.

City officials previously said they were surprised by the announcement that the Roadsters would leave professional baseball. Heller disputed that characterization.

"I was a little surprised that they said they were surprised because they were certainly notified, but that's okay," he said.

The city told CBS News Sacramento the transition does not change the terms of its existing agreement with the Roadsters.

That five-year lease remains in place, along with the city's commitment to reimburse up to $950,000 for stadium improvements.

Heller said the team plans to keep ticket prices affordable, parking free and the Roadsters name in Modesto.

Still, after just one season, the professional baseball team the city worked to keep is gone.

Heller acknowledged that winning over fans will be part of the challenge as the team enters a new chapter.

"So I do have to sell it to the people of Modesto, right? That's part of my job," he said.

The Roadsters are scheduled to announce their new manager at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.