Modesto resident flips $40 into $552,460 jackpot at Sky River Casino

One lucky player from Modesto hit it big by flipping a $40 bet into a jackpot worth more than half a million at Sky River Casino.

Sky River Casino said the player hit the mega jackpot worth $552,460 on January 17 while playing the Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link pirate-themed machine.

"Pirate's luck was with a fortunate guest this past weekend and the excitement rippled through the casino when it hit," said Michael J. Facenda, president of Sky River Casino. "Massive jackpots like this have the power to change lives, and we're thrilled to celebrate this latest big win."

Casino officials say the win adds to a growing streak of excitement on the gaming floor as Sky River continues to expand its offerings. The casino plans to add 312 additional slot machines in the near future.

Sky River Casino is located in Elk Grove and opened in August 2022. The casino houses more than 2,100 slot machines, dozens of table games and multiple dining and entertainment options, with major expansion plans already underway, including a hotel and additional gaming space.